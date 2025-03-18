Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced the commencement of embankment reconstruction works on the Glenshesk Road, Ballycastle.

The Glenshesk Road partially collapsed due to an embankment failure on 27 March, 2024.

Minister Kimmins said: “The local community will be well aware that the Glenshesk Road has been partially closed for almost a year following the serious embankment failure that occurred due to severe weather conditions last year.

“Due to the severity of the damage and the topography of the area this has been a complex issue that has required a significant engineering consideration to allow a safe and feasible solution to be developed.

"I am pleased to confirm we are now in a position to commence the repairs this week. As this area is susceptible to landslides, drainage improvement works will be undertaken in association with the embankment reconstruction to reduce the risk of further landslides at this location.

“I am very mindful of the impact this road closure is having, and I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their continued patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, the B15 Glenshesk Road will remain closed (between Greenan Road junction and Glenbank Road junction) during the duration of the works. Signed diversionary routes are already in place.

It is hoped that the works will be completed by end of the summer subject to favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of the expected road opening dates as the works progress.

For more information about this scheme visit: www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/articles/b15-glenshesk-road-ballycastle-overview