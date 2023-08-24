Emergency rescue crews have called on government agencies and local councils to urgently deal with silt blockages on Lough Neagh as residents and fishermen are set to hold a public protest on Sunday over a failure to protect the lough and its rivers.

Lough Neagh Rescue, which was tasked to two incidents on the River Blackwater in recent days, said it was ‘severely impeded’ by the ‘dreadful silting’ at the Maghery canal which runs into the lough with the canal now the only access point to the river from Lough Neagh as the Barmouth is ‘completely blocked and unnavigable’.

A group of people who work and live in the Lough Neagh area has also organised a meeting on Sunday following a massive outcry over the rise in toxic green algae bloom. The protest is at 3.30pm at the Ferry Road bridge at Maghery with boats taking people to Coney Island.

Today Lough Neagh Rescue said: “In the last couple of days, LNR crew have been tasked to two incidents on the River Blackwater. Making good speed to help those in desperate need is essential, however our progress has been severely impeded due to the dreadful silting at the Maghery Canal.

"The canal is now the only access point to the river from Lough Neagh as the Barmouth is completely blocked and unnavigable. The depth drops to less than two feet, which poses significant risk to our crew and vessels.

"In addition to this, our speed is cut to less than walking pace for a considerable distance. In a situation where seconds can mean the difference in rescue and recovery (living or dying), our crews are being prevented from providing prompt emergency assistance to those in danger. This is a tragedy waiting to happen and it is only a matter of time before this hazard costs a life/lives.

"It has only been for the hard work of the locals, who work tirelessly to keep this vital access point navigable, and we are grateful for their efforts and help.

"We would call on ALL Departments and Agencies to urgently come together to provide a swift solution to clearing these vital access points before lives are lost.”

The protest group, Dredge the Barmouth of Blackwater, said it has been three years since a multi-agency meeting with Mid Ulster District Council, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Lough Neagh Partnership and the Department for Infrastructure. Spokesperson Gerard McCourt said: “They promised this small £60k job would be done within a few months a year max. I had got letters of support from the Shaftsbury Estate which owns Lough Neagh, the Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Society, Lough Neagh Rescue etc. At the multi agency meeting the first job to do was test the bed of the river so we could determine where the waste would be deposited.

"But it has came to light that these tests have never been done as the level of poisons and contamination in this area would be brought to light. Someone has known about the level of contamination for years but has been turning a blind eye.

"Our Lough is destroyed. The rivers are poisoned. The fishing is finished and the tourism potential is a no-go. Simply because we have no management. Our councils etc are sitting back getting well paid for doing absolutely nothing,” said Mr McCourt.

He listed a number of issues which he felt have been ‘ignored’ for years including Maghery Country Park, potholes on roads around the lough, slipway at Maghery is no longer usable due to a build up of silt, Jetty is no longer usable due to a build up of weeds and silt, no public toilets in Maghery nor anywhere on the River Blackwater all the way to Blackwatertown, no bins in the country park, no jetties on the Maghery or Derryloughan side of the ferry bridge, both entrances to the Lough completely blocked, no signage on the river, no speed limits nor navigation markers in the entire Maghery Washingbay area, the canal at Maghery is completely overgrown.

Mr Mc Court said: “Please can someone please tell me what is going on. We have an absolute gem on our doorstep and no one will step up to the plate and get their finger out."

He called on all interested parties to gather at the Ferry Bridge, including the public on foot, to support this protest Sunday 27th 3.30.

"Please please come along and those who are supposed to be working on these projects – please come along too and I will personally take you on board to show you how neglected this place is,” said Mr McCourt.

He also called on people to go in canoes, row boats, jet skis, fishing boats – indeed anything that floats.