Emergency services at scene of a road traffic collision outside a Portadown primary school
The emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision in Portadown which has led to traffic delays in the town.
It is understood the crash happened close to St John’s Primary School on the Garvaghy Road this morning.
The PSNI is in attendance and it is understood the NI Ambulance Service was also tasked.
It is not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.
The incident has led to a considerable build up of traffic on the Garvaghy Road.
