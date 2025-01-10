Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision in Portadown which has led to traffic delays in the town.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the crash happened close to St John’s Primary School on the Garvaghy Road this morning.

The PSNI is in attendance and it is understood the NI Ambulance Service was also tasked.

It is not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.

The incident has led to a considerable build up of traffic on the Garvaghy Road.