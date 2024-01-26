Emergency services at scene of Cave Hill incident
Members of the emergency services are at the scene of an ongoing incident in the Cave Hill area of north Belfast.
Detailing the operation, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance in the Cave Hill area of north Belfast following a report of a concern for safety this afternoon (Friday, January 26).
"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”
There are no further details at this time.