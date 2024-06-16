Emergency services attend Dungannon crash scene after car strikes a wall and telegraph pole
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four people were treated at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Dungannon on Saturday.
Police received report of the crash on the Cookstown Road at 11.45am.
The car had left the road and struck a wall and a telegraph pole.
A police spokesperson said four occupants of the car were treated by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff.
The road was closed for a time at the junction with Carland Road on the Dungannon end and Rossmore Road on the Cookstown end.
It has since re-opened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.