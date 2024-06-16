Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people were treated at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Dungannon on Saturday.

Police received report of the crash on the Cookstown Road at 11.45am.

The car had left the road and struck a wall and a telegraph pole.

A police spokesperson said four occupants of the car were treated by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff.

The road was closed for a time at the junction with Carland Road on the Dungannon end and Rossmore Road on the Cookstown end.