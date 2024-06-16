Emergency services attend Dungannon crash scene after car strikes a wall and telegraph pole

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2024, 09:21 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 09:25 BST
Four people were treated at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Dungannon on Saturday.

Police received report of the crash on the Cookstown Road at 11.45am.

The car had left the road and struck a wall and a telegraph pole.

A police spokesperson said four occupants of the car were treated by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff.

The road was closed for a time at the junction with Carland Road on the Dungannon end and Rossmore Road on the Cookstown end.

It has since re-opened.

