The emergency services, including the NI Air Ambulance, are attending a road traffic crash involving a motorbike and car in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood the collision happened at the Pollock Drive, Gilford Road junction.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a car and motorbike were involved in the collision.

Police said the road was closed and drivers are urged to take an alternative route.

The NI Air Ambulance lands at Pollock Park, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Cllr Peter Haire.

Meanwhile it is understood there is significant traffic build up in the area and drivers are urged to avoid the Gilford Road and Pollock Drive areas until the scene is clear.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Councillor Peter Haire said a car and a motorbike were involved in the collision.

He added that the NI Air Ambulance landed at the nearby Pollock Park this afternoon.

"I hope and pray everyone will be OK and wish them all a speedy recovery," said the DUP Cllr.

He urged drivers to avoid the area so the emergency services can do their jobs.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Gilford Road, Lurgan.

"The road is closed, and drivers are advised to take an alternative route where possible.

"There are no further details at this time,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart urged people to avoid the junction saying it was ‘quite a bad accident’.

“Emergency services are in attendance with the Air Ambulance just landing,” said the MP.

"Praying everyone involved will be ok. Take care!”