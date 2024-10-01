Emergency services including firefighters, ambulance crew and the PSNI attending 'serious' road crash near Magheralin

By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 14:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All emergency services are attending a ‘serious’ road traffic collision near Magheralin, says the PSNI.

It is understood firefighters from the NI Fire and Rescue Service are attending with paramedics from the NI Ambulance Service as well as the PSNI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident is ongoing on the Lurgan Road/Belfast Road, Magheralin.

A PSNI spokersperson said: “There's a collision on Belfast Road in Magheralin. Diversions are in place.”

DUP Councillor Stephen Moutray: “Emergency services are at the scene. Please avoid the area.”

Related topics:PSNIEmergency servicesDiversions