All emergency services are attending a ‘serious’ road traffic collision near Magheralin, says the PSNI.

It is understood firefighters from the NI Fire and Rescue Service are attending with paramedics from the NI Ambulance Service as well as the PSNI.

The incident is ongoing on the Lurgan Road/Belfast Road, Magheralin.

A PSNI spokersperson said: “There's a collision on Belfast Road in Magheralin. Diversions are in place.”

DUP Councillor Stephen Moutray: “Emergency services are at the scene. Please avoid the area.”