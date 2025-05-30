Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious road crash near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood the Belfast Road, Lurgan near Dollingstown is closed at the junction of the Dromore Road turn off.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service as well as NI Ambulance Service crews assisted by the PSNI are all in attendance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Belfast Road in Lurgan is closed between Dromore Road and Inn Road, following a road traffic collision at the junction of Beechfield Avenue.

PSNI sign road closed.

"Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.”

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this road collision. I hope no one is hurt.”

More to follow.