Emergency services including firefighters, paramedics and PSNI attend serious road crash near Lurgan, Co Armagh
It is understood the Belfast Road, Lurgan near Dollingstown is closed at the junction of the Dromore Road turn off.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service as well as NI Ambulance Service crews assisted by the PSNI are all in attendance.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Belfast Road in Lurgan is closed between Dromore Road and Inn Road, following a road traffic collision at the junction of Beechfield Avenue.
"Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.”
DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this road collision. I hope no one is hurt.”
More to follow.
