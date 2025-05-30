Emergency services including firefighters, paramedics and PSNI attend serious road crash near Lurgan, Co Armagh

By Carmel Robinson
Published 30th May 2025, 08:32 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 08:40 BST

Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious road crash near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood the Belfast Road, Lurgan near Dollingstown is closed at the junction of the Dromore Road turn off.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service as well as NI Ambulance Service crews assisted by the PSNI are all in attendance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Belfast Road in Lurgan is closed between Dromore Road and Inn Road, following a road traffic collision at the junction of Beechfield Avenue.

PSNI sign road closed.PSNI sign road closed.
"Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.”

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this road collision. I hope no one is hurt.”

More to follow.

