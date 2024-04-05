Employers For Childcare workshop to be staged in Carrick

An information event, aimed at providing support for parents wishing to gain employment or stay in work, is to be held at Carrickfergus Town Hall later this month.
By Russell Keers
Published 5th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST
Organised by East Antrim DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee, the Employers For Childcare event will take place on April 25 at 7pm.

Staff from Employers for Childcare, a social enterprise and registered charity, will give a presentation on the support and assistance available to help with the costs of childcare as well as information on the migration to Universal Credit.

Carrickfergus Town Hall. (Pic: Google).
A Senior Family Benefits Advisor from the Lisburn-based organisation will also be in attendance to answer any questions.

A spokesperson for Employers For Childcare said: “Our aim is to make it easier for parents with dependent children to get into work and to stay in work. We address childcare as a labour market and economic issue, as well as a social one.”

The event is free and open to all, however, pre-registration is essential.

To pre-register, contact [email protected]

