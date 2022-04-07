Employment skills boost for Newtownabbey residents

Since the scheme launched in 2018, almost 160 residents have successfully received new employment, which is welcome news for the whole community.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “These programmes provide crucial support to people so they have the right skills for the right job, and in particular helping disadvantaged people find employment.

“These figures prove these programmes are fundamental in getting local people into employment.”

Young people have been learning new skills through a variety of programmes.

During the 2018-2022 period, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council successfully funded Ulster Supported Employment Ltd (Usel), The Princes Trust NI, Enterprise Northern Ireland and the NOW Group to deliver their European Social Fund (ESF) programme.

The Bytes Project and Access Centre NI are two newly supported groups.

The programme is core funded by the European Social Fund (50 per cent) and the Department for the Economy (15 per cent) with the organisation expected to source the remaining 35 per cent, however the council is providing match funding of £135K towards their activities.