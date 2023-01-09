AdaptNI, in partnership with the Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership will belaunching a three-month pilot project, delivering specialist employment support to the Deaf, hearing loss and Tinnitus communities throughout the borough.

The ‘Bridging the Gap’ initiative will support people throughout the area with CV building, job searching, interview preparation, support to change career or increase your hours, support to access further education and include an accredited training qualification for participants.

AdaptNI Director Laura Murphy Sloan said: “AdaptNI is committed to ensuring equal access at all stages of the career journey.

"We understand the barriers people can face when looking for and applying for work. We work with the client and their needs to ensure reasonable adjustments and solutions are in place.”

Alex Leslie, AdaptNI Director, added: “We are really looking forward to launching this project in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.

"We are experienced in providing specialist support to both participants and prospective employers and know first-hand the benefits of pre-employment

support.”

Labour Market Partnerships, which create targeted employment action plans for council areas, are funded by the Department for Communities, and allow for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

A spokesperson for the non-profit organisation explained: “If you, or someone you know is Deaf, has hearing loss and/or Tinnitus, get in touch to discuss how Bridging the Gap may be of benefit on your employment journey.”

