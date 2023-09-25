The return of the Enchanted Winter Garden to Antrim Castle Gardens this November will help families get into the Christmas spirit.

The festive experience, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, is set to run from November 25 until December 19.

A council spokesperson said: “The dazzling array of festive lights and decorations will set the scene for a truly enchanting evening.

"Visitors can embark on a magical wonderland adventure through the illuminated gardens, with attractions old and new, to include the Wave Swinger, teacups and carousel to name a few.

The Enchanted Winter Garden is set to return to Antrim Castle Gardens in November. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

"Make sure to visit the Festive Fayre and choose from an array of delicious foods, with a designated seating area where you can take a break, have a bite and take in the festive surroundings.

"There will be live entertainment and a Santa’s grotto. The star attraction, and back by popular demand, is the 35-metre-high Ferris Wheel with its panoramic views of the magical gardens and the historic town of Antrim.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper added: “We look forward to welcoming back families from across the region to experience its unique atmosphere, fun and festivities. It’s a great way to get into the festive spirit and enjoy some family fun.”

Two special evenings of ‘inclusive enchantment’ will return on December 6 and December 13 for adults and children with additional needs, offering a quieter experience.

Tickets are priced at £10 for an adult, £7 for a child (under twos go free) and £30 for a family ticket, with tokens purchased separately for rides and attractions.