The return of the Enchanted Winter Garden to Antrim Castle Gardens this November will help families get into the Christmas spirit.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
The festive experience, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, is set to run from November 25 until December 19.

A council spokesperson said: “The dazzling array of festive lights and decorations will set the scene for a truly enchanting evening.

"Visitors can embark on a magical wonderland adventure through the illuminated gardens, with attractions old and new, to include the Wave Swinger, teacups and carousel to name a few.

The Enchanted Winter Garden is set to return to Antrim Castle Gardens in November. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).The Enchanted Winter Garden is set to return to Antrim Castle Gardens in November. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).
The Enchanted Winter Garden is set to return to Antrim Castle Gardens in November. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

"Make sure to visit the Festive Fayre and choose from an array of delicious foods, with a designated seating area where you can take a break, have a bite and take in the festive surroundings.

"There will be live entertainment and a Santa’s grotto. The star attraction, and back by popular demand, is the 35-metre-high Ferris Wheel with its panoramic views of the magical gardens and the historic town of Antrim.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper added: “We look forward to welcoming back families from across the region to experience its unique atmosphere, fun and festivities. It’s a great way to get into the festive spirit and enjoy some family fun.”

Two special evenings of ‘inclusive enchantment’ will return on December 6 and December 13 for adults and children with additional needs, offering a quieter experience.

Tickets are priced at £10 for an adult, £7 for a child (under twos go free) and £30 for a family ticket, with tokens purchased separately for rides and attractions.

Discounted ticket price freeze applies to residents. For more information, or to purchase tickets visit www.enchantedwintergarden.com

