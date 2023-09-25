Enchanted Winter Garden dates announced for 2023
The festive experience, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, is set to run from November 25 until December 19.
A council spokesperson said: “The dazzling array of festive lights and decorations will set the scene for a truly enchanting evening.
"Visitors can embark on a magical wonderland adventure through the illuminated gardens, with attractions old and new, to include the Wave Swinger, teacups and carousel to name a few.
"Make sure to visit the Festive Fayre and choose from an array of delicious foods, with a designated seating area where you can take a break, have a bite and take in the festive surroundings.
"There will be live entertainment and a Santa’s grotto. The star attraction, and back by popular demand, is the 35-metre-high Ferris Wheel with its panoramic views of the magical gardens and the historic town of Antrim.”
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper added: “We look forward to welcoming back families from across the region to experience its unique atmosphere, fun and festivities. It’s a great way to get into the festive spirit and enjoy some family fun.”
Two special evenings of ‘inclusive enchantment’ will return on December 6 and December 13 for adults and children with additional needs, offering a quieter experience.
Tickets are priced at £10 for an adult, £7 for a child (under twos go free) and £30 for a family ticket, with tokens purchased separately for rides and attractions.
Discounted ticket price freeze applies to residents. For more information, or to purchase tickets visit www.enchantedwintergarden.com