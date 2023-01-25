The bank account of Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker now reads £0.00 as Davy Boyle has presented his final charity cheques at the end of an era of fundraising.

Davy’s two chosen charities for his final fundraising Christmas sit-out – SANDS NI and the NI Kidney Research Fund – were the recipients of the magnificent sums of £15,925 each.

In an emotional evening, Davy recalled how his fundraising began with a sponsored walk before he came up with the idea of a pre-Christmas sit-out which soon became part of the Causeway Coast’s festive traditions.

Advertisement

The Caring Caretaker’s sit-outs happened come rain, hail or snow – and indeed Davy even sat out during the ‘big snow’ when temperatures plummeted to minus15, causing his glasses to freeze to his face!

Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle and his wife Teresa (centre) present £15,925.32 to representatives of SANDS NI (from left) Jacqui Guy, Steven Guy, Claire Charles and Sara McCloskey

Over his years of fundraising for over 60 different charities, Davy raised over £700,000 – his wish to reach the £1,000,000 mark was only thwarted by the Covid pandemic restrictions.

Representing the NI Kidney Research Fund, Alison McCaughan spoke about how Davy’s donation of over £15,000 would help the work carried out by the fund.

Advertisement

"The word ‘legend’ is overused but we have our own legend here in Coleraine and that’s Davy Boyle,” she said.

"Thank you for all that you do for so many charities in so many ways. You are a very special person.”

Advertisement

Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle and his wife Teresa (centre) present £15,925.32 to representatives of NI Kidney Research Fund (from left) Ann McCormick, Alison McCaughan, Paula McIntyre and Lenore McKeeman

Representing SANDS NI, Steven Guy outlined the work of the charity which helps parents whose baby dies shortly before, during or after birth.

Steven recalled how he was contacted by Davy who said he wanted to “do a bit of fundraising” for SANDS. After some research, Steven said that he soon came to realise that what the Caring Caretaker did was much more than “just a bit of fundraising”.

After joining Davy on a leg of last year’s Cork to Coleraine fundraising walk, Steven said: “I’m in awe of him. He is such a humble and unassuming man.

Advertisement

"Davy, it is an honour and privilege to have got to know you. It’s an honour and privilege that you chose SANDS NI as one of your final two charities.

"And you are a legend, because you don’t even know it.”

Advertisement