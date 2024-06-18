Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the end of an era as Goodyear Sports and Social Club announces its closure after more than 40 years in Lurgan.

The social club, which was the brainchild of workers in the old Goodyear factory in the 1970s, first saw the club facilities open in 1982. In its heyday the Goodyear factory was one of the biggest employers in the area with a workforce of almost 1,000.

Priding itself on its cross-community ethos, the club has survived several recessions as well as the Troubles and the Pandemic. However this year its committee has assessed the club’s viability and plan on selling it after it closes at the end of this month.

A spokesperson for the club said: “At the recent AGM of the Goodyear Sports & Social Club an assessment was made on the viability of running a community-based club like the Goodyear and the challenges in trying to sustain it into the future. It was agreed at the meeting that the club will cease to trade on the 30th June 2024.

Goodyear Sports and Social Club. INPT24-237.

"The founding members and workers who first set up a social committee in the old Goodyear factory during the late 1970’s seen the club facilities open in 1982. Since then, the club has helped many local groups fundraise tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

"It is now intended, as part of the club's constitution, that any net sale proceeds will be placed into an independently administered trust. This will help to continue to benefit local Cross community sporting and charitable organisations into the future.

"The Goodyear Football club who first played in 1977 at the old Goodyear factory football pitch will continue to play in the Mid Ulster Leagues and are currently preparing for the 2024/25 season.

"On behalf of the Goodyear Sports & Social Club we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported the club and for all your loyalty throughout the years.

A trip down memory lane as the Lurgan Mail writes a focus piece on the Goodyear Sports and Social Club, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

"Special mention goes to every member of staff who worked at the club over the years for all your hard work and dedication.