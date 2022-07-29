Energy efficiency improved at over 50 homes in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Across South Antrim 51 aluminium bungalows were upgraded in Newtownabbey, Crumlin, Randalstown and Ballyclare at a total cost of £1.8m.

The project is part funded from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), through its Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme for Northern Ireland, which is managed by the Department for the Economy with the remainder being invested by the Housing Executive.

Visiting homes in Abbeyville Park in Newtownabbey on July 27, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “It is impressive to see this type of work, which will future-proof homes for the years ahead and help tackle issues like fuel poverty.

Minister Hargey with Housing Executive Assistant Director of Asset Management Leeann Vincent and Department for Economy’s Director of EU Fund Management Division Maeve Hamilton and Housing Executive Area Manager Breige Mullaghan in the Abbeyville area of Newtownabbey.

“Significant large-scale projects such as this one will be crucial as we reduce our carbon footprint and this provides a great benchmark for activity.

“I’m certain that Housing Executive tenants will feel the benefits in the years ahead – especially those living in the least thermally efficient properties.

“They will have warmer homes with more comfortable and healthier living conditions that cost less to run.”

Housing Executive Assistant Director of Asset Management, Leeann Vincent, added: “As we transition to net zero emissions in Northern Ireland, housing will play an absolutely crucial part.

“Our organisation performs the role of the Home Energy Conservation Authority and our Cost of Carbon report, released last year, estimates that better energy efficiency in local homes could reduce emissions by 2.2 million tonnes per year.

“This investment from the European Regional Development Fund is very welcome and as well as making a big impact on the environment, it will also help improve the comfort and well-being of our tenants.”