Enjoy a 'Brew and Boardgames' evening with BEAM Ballymoney
Trivial Pursuit, Guess Who?, Monopoly – which is your favourite boardgame?
Well, why not drop into BCRC at the Acorn Business Centre in Ballymoney on Monday, October 20, to enjoy a ‘Brew and Boardgames’ evening with BEAM.
Running from 6-9pm, members of BEAM will be on hand with a welcoming cuppa and some sweet treats as well as a range of boardgames for everyone to enjoy.
The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome.
A spokesperson for BEAM said: “Drop in, have a cuppa, cake and chat.
“Let’s talk, play and remind each other we are not alone.”