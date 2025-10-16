Enjoy a 'Brew and Boardgames' evening with BEAM Ballymoney

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:53 BST
Trivial Pursuit, Guess Who?, Monopoly – which is your favourite boardgame?

Well, why not drop into BCRC at the Acorn Business Centre in Ballymoney on Monday, October 20, to enjoy a ‘Brew and Boardgames’ evening with BEAM.

Running from 6-9pm, members of BEAM will be on hand with a welcoming cuppa and some sweet treats as well as a range of boardgames for everyone to enjoy.

The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome.

A spokesperson for BEAM said: “Drop in, have a cuppa, cake and chat.

“Let’s talk, play and remind each other we are not alone.”

