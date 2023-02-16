Northern Ireland’s largest accordion festival will be held at the Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick this Saturday (February 18).

The 24thNorthern Ireland Open Accordion Championships are being held in the Co Antrim venue after a two-year gap due to Covid-19.

The event has attracted a bumper 182 entries with competitors from England, Scotland, Germany and the Republic of Ireland as well as a strong local contingent.

Catering for all types of accordion music there will be solo, duet, group, orchestral and marching band sections suitable for all ages and grades ranging in styles from classical and continental to traditional.

Taking part in the last Northern Ireland Open Accordion Championships held in 2020.

Organiser Clyde Johnston said: “There shall also be a number of trade exhibitors which shall add greatly to the interest and atmosphere.

“Starting at 9.00am and running to 4.30pm the daytime activities will culminate with a massed band grand finale.

“On the Saturday evening there shall be a 45-minute concert in the Kingfisher Suite featuring top UK accordionist Barry Smith and the Master Butchers together with a number of prize winners from previous years. This will be followed by the prize presentation and gala dance – not to be missed!

“These exciting accordion championships promise to deliver an extravaganza of accordion music catering for all tastes.