Enjoying the weekend’s warm weather across Northern Ireland - in pictures

Many families took advantage of the good weather by taking a trip to the beach, whether to play in the sand, take a dip in the sea or just relax.
Scenic spots inland were busy too, with friends and families making the most of the good weather.
Here’s what some of you got up to.
Taking a dip at Crawfordsburn Country Park in Co Down. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Catching the rays in Belfast's Botanic Gardens. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Jennifer Wright And Blake Skelton enjoying the weather at Botanic Gardens in south Belfast on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Aisling Bulman and Aicha Jbara in Botanic Gardens, Belfast. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.