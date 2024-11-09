Enniskillen: Man dies after two-vehicle Northern Ireland traffic crash

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Nov 2024, 10:24 BST
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, police have confirmed.

He was a motorcyclist involved in a collision with a car in Co Fermangh.

The collision occurred on the Derrylin Road in Enniskillen.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Shortly after 9.35pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has died following a road traffic collision in Enniskillen on Friday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
"Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.”

