Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:18 BST
Finvoy Girls’ and Boys' Brigade Companies had their enrolment service in Finvoy Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 24.

A good congregation was in attendance to witness the event.The Bible lessons were read by Grace Dysart (GB) and William McKInney (BB).

The Chaplain of both Companies, Rev. Roy Gaston, carried out the enrolment act and conducted the service.

9th Route (Finvoy) Boys' Brigade Company with Captain Ian Bolton and Chaplain Rev. Roy Gaston.

