Entertainments licence approved for outdoor concert in Carrickfergus

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:49 BST

An entertainments licence has been approved for an outdoor concert at Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus.

The application was presented to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, at a meeting, in The Braid, Ballymena, on Tuesday meeting.

A recommendation to approve was proposed by Carrick Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE and seconded by Carrick Castle Alliance Councillor Lauren Gray.

The application was made by Positive Carrickfergus, a community group, for a concert in the park, at Joymount, in the town, on the afternoon of August 9.

Shaftesbury Park will host the August concert. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
Shaftesbury Park will host the August concert. Photo: National World

A report to the committee indicated the council is responsible for issuing entertainment licences with the purpose is to “ensure that members of the public attending entertainment venues are safe, that the premises are fire safe and that noise does not cause a nuisance to neighbouring properties”.

The report noted that the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have been consulted. There were no objections from the PSNI and NIFRS is “awaiting final risk assessments and details for the event before providing their response”.

A visit to the venue will be made by environmental health officers ahead of and during the event. The concert is being organised by Positive Carrickfergus as part of an ‘Around the Town’ festival programme.

Positive Carrickfergus is a group that is “working together to build community, promote community-led regeneration and increase civic participation so that Carrickfergus is a great place to live”, the organisation says. This will be the second year of the group’s Around the Town Festival which will feature 22 events during nine days in August.

Positive Carrickfergus says online: “In 2024, we created a first of its kind in Carrickfergus – festival week where there’s a platform for musicians, artists, performers and production crew who live in Carrickfergus.

“This year, we have another jam-packed programme with 22 events including five premium evenings, five lunchtime recitals, four supported-living specials, one half-day finale and more. Also, a first for Carrickfergus, we are introducing stand-up comedy to the line-up for 2025.”

