The NI Environment Agency has confirmed that the source of a nauseating, noxious odour on the shores of Lough Neagh is due to the dying bloom of toxic green algae which has been rippling across the shores.

Putrid algae bloom which is turning much of Lough Neagh’s south shoreline green is washing along the shore lapping up at Bartin’s Bay, Oxford Island and right around to the Western Shore in what has become a regular and unwelcome summer phenomenon.

Shocking photo of toxic green algae at Bartin's Bay, Lough Neagh which has been invaded by the grimmy bloom during warm weather. Photo courtesy of Dorothy Johnston

Residents in the Derrytrasna areas have reported a noxious gas smell with one contacting the NI Fire Service who ruled out gas. Another resident said: "The smell in surrounding areas of gas is unbelievable.”

Some have blamed agricultural waste for the rise in the algae. The Public Health Agency, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ Northern Ireland Environment Agency have been informed.

Lough Neagh is home to a large number of native species like eel, trout and pollan but fishermen are concerned with some saying this recurrence of the algae will upset the ecological balance of the lake.

Aerial drone footage of Lough Neagh which has been plagued by the grim gloopy green algae which is toxic to humans and fatal to dogs.

The algae, which is toxic to humans and can be fatal for dogs, has rarely been away from Lough Neagh this summer much to the annoyance of swimming groups and those who enjoy jet skiing and walking their dogs. Swans and other wildlife have perished and some pets have also died.

A spokesperson for the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) said: ““The Environment Agency (NIEA) received reports of odour along the southern shores of Lough Neagh on Wednesday 9 August 2023. Complaints of odour are investigated by local councils and NIEA has informed Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Environmental Health Departments, which are currently investigating.

“Blue-green algal blooms have been confirmed at multiple locations within Lough Neagh over recent weeks. As algae in a bloom decay and rot they can release a pungent smell like rotten eggs or rotting plants. Farmers and pet owners should ensure that animals do not have access to water that appears to be subject to a bloom, as the algae can potentially produce toxins that may be fatal to livestock / pets. Members of the public can report suspected blue green algal blooms in several ways - via the Bloomin Algae App which can be download at: https://www.ceh.ac.uk/our-science/projects/bloomin-algae or e-mail [email protected] or phone 0800 80 70 60.”

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said: “Due to wider environmental factors of water temperatures on Lough Neagh, there has been an algae bloom reported on various sectors of the Lough. Wind direction has pushed this bloom down into the south shores of Lough Neagh, from Bartin’s Bay to Oxford Island.

"This will continue until there is a change in wind direction or weather change, which will disperse the bloom. Until then, signage is in place to inform the public of the potential dangers to humans and animals. We urge users of council owned lakes and waterways to be aware and vigilant in all locations. Do not put yourself or animals in direct harm.