Environmental health investigation launched after ‘fire’ reported in Carrick

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has launched an investigation into reports of clouds of smoke coming from the former Courtaulds site in Carrickfergus over recent days.

By Russell Keers
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 6:09 pm

A concerned member of the public contacted the Carrick Times yesterday (Wednesday) to voice concern about the issue.

Claiming there was “smoke enveloping residents in the Minorca Drive area of Carrickfergus over the last two days”, the person added: “It is coming from a fire on the old Courtaulds site.”

Council officers were attending the Belfast Road site with an investigation now underway.

Carrick's Belfast Road with the old Courtaulds complex in the backround. Image by Google

In a statement issued this afternoon (Thursday), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council are investigating the circumstances in relation to concerns raised by a number of residents in the Courtaulds area.

“Officers are making full use of available powers and where necessary enforcement action will be taken.

“Officers are visiting this site again today in order to make an assessment.”

