Environmental health investigation launched after ‘fire’ reported in Carrick

A concerned member of the public contacted the Carrick Times yesterday (Wednesday) to voice concern about the issue.

Claiming there was “smoke enveloping residents in the Minorca Drive area of Carrickfergus over the last two days”, the person added: “It is coming from a fire on the old Courtaulds site.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers were attending the Belfast Road site with an investigation now underway.

Carrick's Belfast Road with the old Courtaulds complex in the backround. Image by Google

In a statement issued this afternoon (Thursday), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council are investigating the circumstances in relation to concerns raised by a number of residents in the Courtaulds area.

“Officers are making full use of available powers and where necessary enforcement action will be taken.