Eoin Lynch: PSNI name man who died following single-vehicle collision in Strabane
He has been named by police as 29-year-old Eoin Lynch from the Castlederg area.
The collision happened on the Orchard Road.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7.40am, it was reported that a white coloured Toyota Land Cruiser was involved a road traffic collision. A man, who was inside the vehicle, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The Orchard Road, which was closed for a large part of Sunday, has since re-opened to traffic.
Police said their enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and they would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage taken from the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 396 10/11/24.
