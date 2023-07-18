Eric Cull (104) leaves lasting legacy of spreading God's love to global audience on YouTube

A remarkable Northern Ireland man who passed away earlier this year at the age of 104 has left an incredible legacy as one of the oldest YouTubers in the world.

When he began his working life at the age of 14 in a weaving mill in Waringstown, Eric Cull couldn’t have imagined the way technology would develop over the years and change his life.

At a ripe old age he embraced the ever-changing advancements of the internet, grasping its potential with both hands to talk to people across the world about his strong Christian faith.

The centenarian became one of the oldest YouTubers around, using the popular online video site to share his faith far and wide.

It means that now, even after his death, people worldwide are being encouraged through The Wayside Pulpit, where it describes 104-year-old Eric as being “excited to be able to share the Word of the Lord via this platform”.

It has been recalled that while he was at the local school a visiting inspector heard Eric read a poem. He remarked: ‘this boy’s voice will be heard by many all around the world.’ In the 1920s when poverty was rife and cassette tapes, CDs and eventually YouTube were mediums of communication that weren’t even dreamt of, this seemed a bit farfetched, but later, these words proved prophetic and encouraging to Eric.

Born in Waringstown on April 26, 1919, Eric was the eldest of six children, William, George, Cecil and his two sisters Emma and Hazel. At 104 years of age he outlived them all.

Eric married Phyllis Clyde and they had three children, Mary, Andrew and Ruth. Phyllis died in 1962 and Eric was left with three young children to bring up. While they were living in Drumgask in the 1950s, Eric became involved in Christian broadcasting, with his first studio being a converted pigsty next to his home.

Eric Cull and his wife Joyce. Picture submitted by Celine McCready.

Eric moved to Wolverhampton as a caretaker in a block of flats and settled there. He married Joyce and after 36 happy years together she died in 2021.

They were both involved for many years in hospital radio and Eric was said to be Britain’s oldest radio DJ at the age of 96. Joyce was a willing partaker in his Christian ministry and together they circulated many tapes and CDs to all parts of the world.

After Joyce’s death, a young friend Lee Wood, encouraged Eric to send out his words of comfort and encouragement to the fearful and anxious in a world very different to the one he grew up in. These talks on You Tube have been – and will continue to be – heard all around the world in places as far as Thailand, USA, Australia and South Africa.

Eric’s long life and his desire to share his strong faith, meant that he could share from personal experience most of life’s traumas and tragedies including the sudden death of his son Andrew. He felt he could sincerely empathise with those who needed to hear of God’s love and saving grace.

Eric’s family all have many fond memories of times spent with him. He is survived by his daughter Mary and her husband Chris who live in the USA and his daughter Ruth who lives in Kent; his late son Andrew’s children Rebecca and Adam and great granddaughter Elsie, his stepson Michael, wife Vicky and children Finlay and Daisy.