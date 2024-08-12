Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Tandragee mum diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer after her smear tests were misread three times has passed away.

Erin Harbinson (44), (née Keenan), was one of a number of women whose results triggered a major review in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust area.

In November 2023 it was announced that the smear test results of around 17,000 women were to be re-checked.

Mother-of-four Erin was a tireless campaigner for all the Ladies with Letters caught up in the distressing situation.

Erin Harbinson. Picture: family image

Following news that she had passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, hundreds of tributes have poured in for “a brave and courageous lady” who showed great resilience and determination throughout her illness.

The Ladies with Letters group posted a heartfelt message on social media: “It is with great sadness we have learned that our beautiful friend Erin passed away yesterday afternoon.

"There are no words to describe the wonderful woman Erin was and how she battled her illness with such dignity.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Erin's husband Trevor, children, Matthew (his partner Lesley-Ann), Liam, Keelan, Connie and family circle.

Erin Harbinson (fourth from left) and some of the ladies who received letters from the Southern Health Trust regarding concerns over their cervical smear tests, pictured as they met the then Health Minister Robin Swann in April 2024. Also included is Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Julie Flaherty (third from right).

"Such a privilege to have known you Erin...you will never be forgotten”.

Councillor Julie Flaherty, an advocate for the Ladies with Letters, described Erin as “an absolute lady, a true warrior in every sense”.

She told Radio Ulster how Erin continued to campaign for others during what were her hardest days and that her fight would be carried on.

“Along with the Ladies with Letters, we will continue the quest for answers and a public enquiry for all of this, for our Erin,” said Cllr Flaherty.

“We met Erin on the back of the review. She told us her story how not one, not two but three of her smear tests were read incorrectly in 2012, 2015 and 2018.

“Had these been read correctly Erin would have been in a very, very different position. We must remember all of these women attended their smear tests when they were called, they are in this through no fault of their own.”

Cllr Flaherty said Erin, although very ill, was adamant she would be part of a group of women to attend a meeting with the then Health Minister, Robin Swann in Stormont earlier in April to express concerns and seek clarification on the ongoing cervical smear review.

“She came along to meet Robin Swan when she was incredible ill and she told Robin and officials her timeline and what she wanted to do for other women caght up in this through no fault of their own,

She added that Erin had been looking forward to an upcoming meeting with the current Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt.

“She was just full of questions, what she was going to say to him, what she was going to tell him and what her ask was. We are going to meet Mike Nesbitt and Erin’s name will remain on the list and we will be there for her.

"Erin was a great advocate for what she saw was wrong and what we needed to put right. We really do have to instill better trust in the Trust. This can not be allowed to happen again. Women have been let down dreadfully here. In the Southern Trust yes, but I would suggest across Northern Ireland – we must do better for these ladies,” stressed Cllr Flaherty.

She described the Ladies with Letters group as “bereft” following Erin’s passing but vowed to continue their fight.

"We have worked as best we can with the Trust, spoken to everyone we can possibly speak to and we will continue to do that,” she said.

She recalled how the group had received a “phenomenal” response when they attended a meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Although Erin wasn’t well enough to attend the meeting in person, she watched online.

"She was so proud to hear her name spoken about and talking about the work she’d done in the background during the hardest days that she was fighting,” said Cllr Flaherty. “So we will continue and it’s a public enquiry, end of story, that’s what we will be calling for and we will continue to call for.”

Erin is remembered in a family notice as “beloved wife of Trevor, a devoted mum of Matthew (his partner Lesley-Ann), Liam, Keelan and Connie, a treasured daughter of Edna (her partner Brian) and the late Gerald, also a dear sister of James (his wife Ali).”

She will be laid to rest in Lurgan Cemetery after a funeral service on Tuesday at 11am in Milne’s Funeral Home,

Her family have asked for no flowers but donations in lieu, if desired, for the benefit of Marie Curie via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Marie Curie, c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan, BT66 8TL.