Ernesta Devolskyte: PSNI issue appeal to locate missing person last seen in Portadown
Police say they are are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of missing person Ernesta Devolskyte.
Ernesta was last seen in the West Street area of Portadown and is described as being of medium build with black hair and wearing a light black jacket, black trousers, and black trainers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 836 of 18/05/24.
