Ethan Smith: police appeal to help find missing man

Ethan Smith is described as being 5 feet 7” tall, of slim build with short auburn / ginger hair and stubble.

He was last seen at Holywell Hospital around 3.30pm on Thursday (April 21).

Police say Ethan has links to Belfast, Ballymena and Derry/Londonderry and have urged anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Ethan Smith. Picture: PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you believe you have seen Ethan or you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 1158 21/04/2022.”