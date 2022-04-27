Ethan Smith: police renew appeal to help find missing man

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ethan Smith, who is described as being 5 feet 7” tall, of slim build with short auburn / ginger hair and stubble.

He was last seen at Holywell Hospital around 3.30pm on Thursday (April 21).

Police appealed for public help a few days ago to help locate Ethan but have now renewed their appeal and issued an updated photo of him.

Ethan Smith

Police say Ethan has links to Belfast, Ballymena and Derry/Londonderry and have urged anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.