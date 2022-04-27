Loading...

Ethan Smith: police renew appeal to help find missing man

Polce have renewed an appeal to help locate a young man last seen at Holywell Hospital in Antrim.

By Valerie Martin
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 8:04 pm

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ethan Smith, who is described as being 5 feet 7” tall, of slim build with short auburn / ginger hair and stubble.

He was last seen at Holywell Hospital around 3.30pm on Thursday (April 21).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Police appealed for public help a few days ago to help locate Ethan but have now renewed their appeal and issued an updated photo of him.

Ethan Smith

Police say Ethan has links to Belfast, Ballymena and Derry/Londonderry and have urged anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you believe you have seen Ethan or you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 1158 21/04/2022.”

Read More

Read More
Antrim and Newtownabbey food bank use stays above pre-pandemic levels
PoliceAntrimPSNIBallymenaBelfast