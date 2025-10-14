A Rasharkin project aimed at strengthening ties between two local schools has been awarded more than €14,000 in the latest PEACEPLUS funding stream.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven diverse and innovative projects supporting people-to-people activities on a cross-community or cross-border basis will receive a total of almost €300,000 after the first successful applicants to the latest PEACEPLUS funding stream were announced.

The PEACEPLUS Change Maker Funding Programme is distributing €40m in tranches over three years to community and voluntary groups, with the projects being delivered on behalf of the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) by Pobal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thriving Together in Rasharkin will receive €14,550 for its work in strengthening existing ties between two neighbouring schools in the village, described by the SEUPB as having “a history of sectarian division”.

Eleven diverse and innovative projects (including one in Rasharkin) supporting people-to-people activities on a cross-community or cross-border basis will receive a total of almost €300,000 after the first successful applicants to the latest PEACEPLUS funding stream were announced.

The project will be “bringing together 180 children from different backgrounds through collaborative STEM and health and wellbeing activities.”

Change Maker is focusing on activities which enhance community cohesion and bring communities and groups together on a cross-community or cross-border basis.