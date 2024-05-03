Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archie (Ruarch Del Rosario), Sarah Brown and Elvis Remparas are to take part in a 130ft abseil down the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Sunday, May 19.

The thrill-seeking trio hope their brave efforts will help bring a little joy to those they care for in the home.

Michelle Cassidy Jones, personal activities leader at the home explained that every year the staff try to hold a fundraiser solely for the residents and their comfort fund.

"Last year we completed the North Coast Challenge so this year we wanted to try something different, so when I came across ‘Abseil down the Europa’, I thought ‘Yes, that’s it!’

"Something we as a home pride ourselves on is our team spirit, we are one big family here at Mahon Hall, all dedicated to making a difference to the lives of our residents,” said Michelle.

"A resident’s comfort fund is there to provide those little extras and special treats as well as providing entertainment and activities for our residents to enjoy.

"We would be grateful for any donations, no matter the amount. Supporting us as a home is all that truly matters.”

Archie admitted being “scared, but also excited” about the forthcoming abseil.

"It’s a new experience for me plus I’ll be helping to raise money for our residents’ comfort fund.”

Fellow abseiler Sarah said she was really looking forward to the event.

"I hope the weather is good on the day and that my nerves don’t get the better of me. It’s all for a good cause.”

The third member of the abseiling team, Elvis, said: “I’m really looking forward to doing my abseil with two members of my work colleagues and hope it’s not too windy on the day. It’s lovely to be able to raise money for our residents’ comfort fund.”