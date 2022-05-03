Eurovision 2022: Bellaghy’s Brooke Scullion hoping to make Ireland proud

Brooke left for Turin, Italy earlier this week and is preparing for the second semi-final of the competition on Thursday (May 5).

Brooke won her spot to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2022 after a show-stopping performance of ‘That’s Rich’ on RTE’s Late Late Show Eurosong Special.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooke’s says the was inspired by ‘Blondie meets The Gossip’, with the fiery and empowering track narrating how you should never settle for anyone who doesn’t fulfil your needs.

Pictured at Dublin airport ahead of her departure to the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, is Bellaghy's Brooke Scullion, Ireland's representative at this year's competition. Picture Andres Poveda

“I was reading Debbie Harry’s autobiography and wanted to encapsulate the attitude she portrayed in her life,” she said.

With the song oozing with energy and sass, Brooke will be demonstrating her impressive and powerful vocal range in the hope of earning a place in the Eurovision final itself on Saturday (May 14).

Rising to fame as a finalist of The Voice UK 2020, Brooe wowed the judges and viewers with her show-stopping performances.

Having duetted with Ella Eyre and been mentored by Grammy award-winning coach/singer Meghan Trainor, Brooke is closely following in the footsteps of these strong female artists.

Brooke Scullion, Ireland's representative at this year's Eurovision song competition with dancers Amy Whearity, Amy Ford, Sophie Kavanagh and Lizzy Benham prior to setting off for Turin from Dublin Airport. Picture: Andres Poveda

With her music receiving acclaim from the likes of BBC Introducing, as well as numerous Spotify editorial playlists including New Music Friday and New Pop UK Playlists, Brooke is definitely set for a roaring 2022.

You can watch The Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Tuesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 20 at 8pm.