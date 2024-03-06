Evening of music in Paul's memory
Over 200 people packed out the Bannville Hotel last Friday to support the Paul Russell Foundation – a visionary charity set up in the Dromore man’s name.
The event featured toe-tapping performances from Candimoon, The Binlids, Tracey Grant, Quorum and crowd favourite, DJ Philip Ogle.
An amazing £2,460 was raised on the night.
The money will help offset costs with two groups run by the foundation – LIGHTS, a bereavement support group, and The Pringle Club, a social group for adults with disabilities.
Paul’s adoring mum Jane said the charity has been her lifeline: “Keeping Paul's memory alive helps me face each day.
“Talking about Paul to people, telling them how he achieved so much in his 23 years.
"We have so many memories to cherish. As long as I am able I will keep doing this, all in the memory of a wonderful son, brother and friend to all, Paul Russell.”
Plans are already in place for the charity’s next fundraising event - The Paul Russell Cup.
It’s the brainchild of Gerard Haughey and Grainne Connor, who coached Paul at football with Stepping Stones NI.
The tournament takes place on June 15 at Ferris Park, Dromore, and is for registered teams of over-16s with learning disabilities.