Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Over 200 people packed out the Bannville Hotel last Friday to support the Paul Russell Foundation – a visionary charity set up in the Dromore man’s name.

The event featured toe-tapping performances from Candimoon, The Binlids, Tracey Grant, Quorum and crowd favourite, DJ Philip Ogle.

An amazing £2,460 was raised on the night.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament takes place on Sat 15th June2024 at Ferris Park Dromore and is for registered teams of over 16s with learning disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The money will help offset costs with two groups run by the foundation – LIGHTS, a bereavement support group, and The Pringle Club, a social group for adults with disabilities.

Paul’s adoring mum Jane said the charity has been her lifeline: “Keeping Paul's memory alive helps me face each day.

“Talking about Paul to people, telling them how he achieved so much in his 23 years.

"We have so many memories to cherish. As long as I am able I will keep doing this, all in the memory of a wonderful son, brother and friend to all, Paul Russell.”

The Russell family organised the event in the Banville Hotel in memory of their beloved Paul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plans are already in place for the charity’s next fundraising event - The Paul Russell Cup.

It’s the brainchild of Gerard Haughey and Grainne Connor, who coached Paul at football with Stepping Stones NI.