Evening of Music, Song and Story in aid of RNLI Ballymoney branch
An evening of song, story and music has been organised to raise funds for the RNLI Ballymoney branch.
Traditional Irish, Scottish, American and folk music will be on the programme from popular band Scad the Beggars at Ballymoney Rugby Club on Friday, November 10 at 7.30pm.
The evening will also feature readings by Ballymoney Writers. Admission is by donation (minimum £10 per person). All proceeds will go to the RNLI. All are welcome to attend to help raise funds for this worthy charity.