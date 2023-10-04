Register
Evening of Music, Song and Story in aid of RNLI Ballymoney branch

An evening of song, story and music has been organised to raise funds for the RNLI Ballymoney branch.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:07 BST
An Evening of Music, Song and Story in aid of RNLI. Credit Ballymoney RNLIAn Evening of Music, Song and Story in aid of RNLI. Credit Ballymoney RNLI
An Evening of Music, Song and Story in aid of RNLI. Credit Ballymoney RNLI

Traditional Irish, Scottish, American and folk music will be on the programme from popular band Scad the Beggars at Ballymoney Rugby Club on Friday, November 10 at 7.30pm.

The evening will also feature readings by Ballymoney Writers. Admission is by donation (minimum £10 per person). All proceeds will go to the RNLI. All are welcome to attend to help raise funds for this worthy charity.

