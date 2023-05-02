Events lined up across Mid Ulster to celebrate coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla

Various events to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla are being held in the Mid Ulster area over the coming days.

One of the biggest will take place in the village of Pomeroy with a special 'Proms On The Pitch' in Pomeroy District Sports & Cultural Assocation Sports Ground on Friday evening.

Compered by Liam Beckett, the ticket only event starts at 8pm with gates opening for guests from 7pm.

It features the Military Wives Choirs Northern Ireland with performances by Clara Wilson.

King Charles visits L3Harris London Training Centre in Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1918128

The Magherafelt Branch of the Royal British Legion are holding an event to celebrate the King’s Coronation on Saturday in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt.

There will be various artistes taking part including Friendly Faces who will be providing entertainment for the children.

Gary Wilson, from Enniskillen, will be the compere for the day and there will be local bands providing musical items together with displays of traditional dancing.

Proceedings start at 2pm and continue until 6pm and everyone is encouraged to attend.

In Cookstown the local Orange Order is holding a Coronation Parade through the town on Thursday, May 4, moving off from Oldtown at 8pm.

Sandholes Community Group have organised a coronation event on Saturday in Sandholes Presbyterian Church carpark from 6pm.

Musical entertainment, bouncy castle and BBQ. Everyone very welcome to come along and enjoy an evenings fun.

Newmills Coronation Group are holding an event on Monday, May 8, at 7.30pm in Tullanisken Hall.

There will be entertainment, food and a prize raffle. Eveyone welcome.

In Upperlands, there is a special Children's Coronation Event at The Linehall between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday. There will be a disco, food and other treats laid on for those attending.

The villagers of Tobermore are holding a Coronation Party in the local park between 11am and 3pm on Monday. There will be a barbecue, amusements, music, dancing and face painting.

Annaghmore Star & Crown Flute Band, near Castledawson, are holding coronation celebration event on Saturday at 2pm in Orange hall.