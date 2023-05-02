Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
7 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
9 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
9 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
10 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Events lined up across Mid Ulster to celebrate coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla

Various events to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla are being held in the Mid Ulster area over the coming days.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:49 BST

One of the biggest will take place in the village of Pomeroy with a special 'Proms On The Pitch' in Pomeroy District Sports & Cultural Assocation Sports Ground on Friday evening.

Compered by Liam Beckett, the ticket only event starts at 8pm with gates opening for guests from 7pm.

It features the Military Wives Choirs Northern Ireland with performances by Clara Wilson.

Most Popular
King Charles visits L3Harris London Training Centre in Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1918128King Charles visits L3Harris London Training Centre in Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1918128
King Charles visits L3Harris London Training Centre in Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1918128

The Magherafelt Branch of the Royal British Legion are holding an event to celebrate the King’s Coronation on Saturday in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt.

There will be various artistes taking part including Friendly Faces who will be providing entertainment for the children.

Gary Wilson, from Enniskillen, will be the compere for the day and there will be local bands providing musical items together with displays of traditional dancing.

Proceedings start at 2pm and continue until 6pm and everyone is encouraged to attend.

In Cookstown the local Orange Order is holding a Coronation Parade through the town on Thursday, May 4, moving off from Oldtown at 8pm.

Sandholes Community Group have organised a coronation event on Saturday in Sandholes Presbyterian Church carpark from 6pm.

Musical entertainment, bouncy castle and BBQ. Everyone very welcome to come along and enjoy an evenings fun.

Newmills Coronation Group are holding an event on Monday, May 8, at 7.30pm in Tullanisken Hall.

There will be entertainment, food and a prize raffle. Eveyone welcome.

In Upperlands, there is a special Children's Coronation Event at The Linehall between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday. There will be a disco, food and other treats laid on for those attending.

The villagers of Tobermore are holding a Coronation Party in the local park between 11am and 3pm on Monday. There will be a barbecue, amusements, music, dancing and face painting.

Annaghmore Star & Crown Flute Band, near Castledawson, are holding coronation celebration event on Saturday at 2pm in Orange hall.

Plenty of entertainment has been laid on and all proceeds will go towards purchasing new band uniforms.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/lifetime-charity-worker-from-co...
Related topics:Coronation