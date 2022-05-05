Events Management Guide available now

Council staff and community participants attend a special workshop at Cloonavin to learn more about Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s new Events Management Guide

It has been produced to assist local groups involved in the planning and staging of public events in their areas.

The informal café style event brought together experts from a range of relevant fields including traffic management and road safety; licencing; environmental health; promotion; and community development while providing a timely opportunity to offer best practice tips and advice.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those in attendance also heard from organisers of successful community events, providing useful insights and a chance to network and learn from each other. Speakers included Ross Parkhill, Stendhal Festival; Brendan Patterson, Cornfield Festival; Sean Graham, Portstewart Red Sails; Shauna Mitchell, Heart of the Glens Festival and Katy English, Cushendun Big Arts Weekend.

Council staff and community participants attend a special workshop at Cloonavin to learn more about Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s new Events Management Guide

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I’m pleased to hear the workshop was well-attended and I would like to personally thank those who came along to hear from our guest speakers.

“This useful guide is an essential resource to anyone in the community involved in the planning and delivery of events and it’s encouraging to see Council providing this type of practical support.”

The new Events Management Guide, specifically for use by the community and voluntary sector, has been updated to reflect new legislation and provides practical information and advice on permissions; licences; food safety; marketing; dealing with the media; risk assessments (including COVID-19) and a whole range of other issues to ensure events are well organised and managed.

Along with 12 new sections, full of the most up-to-date guidance, it also contains additional downloadable templates, Council contact details and signposting to various Departments and sources of help.

The guide has been jointly created by Council’s Community Development and Events teams, with valuable input from Land and Property, Licencing and Environmental Services.

If any group requires further information, please email [email protected] or [email protected]