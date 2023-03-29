A Larne father and son have embarked on a 17-day trek to Everest Base Camp in support of charity.

William Graham and his son, also William, had initially planned the trip as an ‘extreme’ challenge but as the itinerary evolved they decided to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

William senior explained the motivation behind the ‘Two Wills on a Big Hill’ fundraiser (March 29 – April 20).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “William is a student at Larne High School just completing his GCSEs and hoping to return in September to do his A-levels. He is an avid gamer and has been for many years. I am a freelance IT consultant, working mainly for clients based overseas, so have worked remotely now for a number of years. I'm also a keen motorcyclist.

Father and son take a break during preparations for their 17-day trek.

“My profession and my sons hobby mean we aren't as physically active as we should be, so mainly this challenge was to give us a focus to be more active, get out of the house away from screens into the fresh air and exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We chose the charity Macmillan Cancer Support based on personal experiences we've had with loved ones that we have lost over the years to cancer. The Macmillan nurses are the 'feet on the ground' providing the essential support services to terminally ill patients and their families.

"Their help and support to us and our loved ones was invaluable when we needed it most. We really cannot thank them enough, so it just seems natural to try and support this charity with our adventure.”

Additional Challenges

Advertisement

Advertisement

Larne High School pupil William Graham on a a recent walk ahead of the Everest Base Camp challenge.

The well-prepared duo are also bracing themselves for additional challenges.

“In the last nine months we've been training at Inspire Gym in Larne, taking regular long walks, and trying to go hiking as much as possible,” William added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Obviously this training can only take you so far as there are some items we couldn't train for such as altitude and temperature. Everest Base Camp throws the curveball of altitude (17,598 feet / 5,364 metres above sea level) and the extreme cold (-19 centigrade at night, -8 centigrade during the day) at this time of the year.

The Grahams are aiming to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support through their epic hike.

“Despite the difficulty of the challenge, we are looking forward to the trip, to exploring this beautiful part of the world, and getting to experience the culture.”

Advertisement

Advertisement