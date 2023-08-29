The inaugural Natalie McNally Memorial football tournament proved to be a huge success on Sunday.

Organised by Oxford Sunnyside FC at Knockramer Park, Lurgan, the event was staged in memory of Natalie and her unborn baby boy Dean and to raise vital funds for Women’s Aid.

A spokesperson for Oxford Sunnyside said: “We were absolutely delighted that Bernie, Noel, and the wider McNally family were with us to share our special event.

"To the footballing community, we can just say ‘thank you’. Thank you for taking part and making the entire day so memorable. We had 32 U9 boys and U10 girls taking centre stage with everyone doing their clubs and families proud. And let's not forget the army of coaches and volunteers who all make our clubs what they are today.”

In the run-up to Sunday’s event, the club began to engage with Everton Football Club as part of its plan to create a lasting legacy for Natalie and were delighted when Everton, Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside recorded a special video message to wish the tournament well.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to catch up with some of the action.

1 . Glenavon FC Boys The Glenavon FC Boy's team who were beaten semi-finalists in the Natalie McNally Memorial Tournament . LM35-237. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Proud supporters Supporting Lurgan Town Boys in the Natalie McNally Memorial Tournament are Wendy Guy, left, and Tracey Flavelle. LM35-238. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Taking a breather Lurgan Town player, Isaac Overend pictured during a break in play with his mum and dad, Steven and Natalie. LM35-239. Photo: Tony Hendron