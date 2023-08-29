Everton and Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside lends support to inaugural Natalie McNally Memorial football tournament featuring teams from areas including Lurgan, Portadown, Craigavon and Lisburn
Organised by Oxford Sunnyside FC at Knockramer Park, Lurgan, the event was staged in memory of Natalie and her unborn baby boy Dean and to raise vital funds for Women’s Aid.
A spokesperson for Oxford Sunnyside said: “We were absolutely delighted that Bernie, Noel, and the wider McNally family were with us to share our special event.
"To the footballing community, we can just say ‘thank you’. Thank you for taking part and making the entire day so memorable. We had 32 U9 boys and U10 girls taking centre stage with everyone doing their clubs and families proud. And let's not forget the army of coaches and volunteers who all make our clubs what they are today.”
In the run-up to Sunday’s event, the club began to engage with Everton Football Club as part of its plan to create a lasting legacy for Natalie and were delighted when Everton, Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside recorded a special video message to wish the tournament well.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to catch up with some of the action.