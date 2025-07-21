Everybody's Talking about Dara: north coast actor takes lead in Mac musical
Brought to life by the Alfie Boe James Huish Academy of Theatre Arts, young people from all over Northern Ireland will perform the award-winning musical in the Mac Theatre in Belfast with former Ballywillan Drama Group member, Dara Setanta McNaughton, taking the lead role of Jamie.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows 16-year-old Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield with big dreams, a loving mum, and the courage to be himself, even in the face of prejudice.
As he steps into the spotlight and prepares to attend prom in a dress, Jamie’s journey of self-discovery and resilience becomes a powerful celebration of identity, individuality and pride.
James Huish said: “Jamie is more than a musical, it’s a message. It’s about growing up, finding your people, and learning to stand tall in your own truth.”
For Dara, it’s a dream come true: “Playing Jamie has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. It’s funny, emotional, and empowering.
"There are themes in this show that will resonate with every young person who has ever felt like an outsider. We’re telling a story that matters, and getting to do that with a cast who’ve become like family makes it even more special.”
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie runs from Wednesday to Saturday, 23-26 at 7.30pm in The MAC Belfast.
Tickets available now at www.themaclive.com
