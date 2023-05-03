The garden at the Ferns Residential Service for children with a learning disability in Coleraine is to get a facelift – thanks to a £2,500 grant from the B&Q Foundation.

The Ferns Children’s Residential Service is run by leading charity Positive Futures.

Betty Duff, Manager of the service, said: “We plan to make it a much more attractive, interesting, and enjoyable space for the young people we will be supporting here. We’ll be adding flower beds, a water feature, exercise equipment and a patio. We’re so grateful to the B&Q Foundation for making it possible.”

The landscaping work is expected to start soon, but two members of staff from B&Q in Coleraine, Janeen McCreadie and Jennie Holmes, turned up to lend an initial helping hand.

Service Manager Betty (second left) with Nathan, who’s supported by the Ferns service, and B&Q staff Jennie (left) and Janeen.

The service currently supports one young person and plans are underway to support another, thereby creating more job opportunities in the Coleraine area.

Agnes Lunny, Positive Futures’ Chief Executive, said: “We know there’s a pressing need for this unique service, where children and young people with a learning disability are supported by a professional and dedicated staff team to develop the necessary skills to prepare for adulthood. We need more staff to be able to grow both this Service and our Willows Service for adults, also in Coleraine.”

Betty Duff said: “It’s such a rewarding career, and it’s wonderful to see the children and young people we support grow, develop, and live their best lives.”

Current career opportunities can be found at www.positive-futures.net.

