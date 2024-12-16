“This programme has changed my life,” says a young Portadown girl who took part in a special project delivered via Edgarstown Resident Association (ERA).

Young people from across Portadown have gained a range of qualifications during a special project delivered by Evolve via ERA with a range of levels 1-3 training and personal development certification thanks to their participation in a project funded by the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

L - R - Jamie Covington (Participant), Deputy Lord Mayor Kyle Savage, Ruth Cranston (Programme Staff), Peter Osbourne, International Fund for Ireland Board member, Jordon Russell (Programme Staff) and Suranne Maguire (Participant).

One participant, Jodie Harvey revealed: “This programme has completely changed my life. I left school with no qualifications because I was more interested in what time I could get home at! I can’t thank the staff enough for the opportunities and qualifications they have given me. I want to say thanks to the funder for funding the programme.”

Evolve is funded through the IFIS Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) supports young people in developing vital skills that will build a foundation for their future prospects.

The Evolve project has been funded by the IFI since 2017 and in that time the project has supported a total of 114 young people in gaining a range of qualifications which has contributed to providing alternative pathways for many young people who may, otherwise, have been lured into anti-social or criminal activity.

Deputy Lord Mayor Kyle Savage and Peter Osbourne, International Fund for Ireland Board member pictured with programme staff Jordon Russell (far left) and Ruth Cranston (far right) alongside project participants who celebrated their achievements at an event in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, Co Armagh.

In this latest cohort of participants, 14 young people aged 16 to 19 from six housing estates in Portadown (Edgarstown, Corcrain, Redmanville, Brownstown, Rectory and Killicomaine) took part in a wide range of initiatives as part of the 18-month project.

Their achievements were marked as part of a celebration event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown.

Peter Osborne, board member with the IFI, said: “Young people from all backgrounds have the capacity to achieve more than they realise; and helping young people to unlearn their limits is such an important part of the IFI’s Personal Youth Development Programme.

“Edgarstown Residents Association, working with statutory partners, has built trust with these young people to develop their life skills for the future. That is not just about employment-related skills but building a better understanding, awareness and respect for other backgrounds, cultures and beliefs.

“The IFI is delighted to support the Evolve project who should be proud of what they have achieved with these young participants.”

Participants were joined at the event by a wide range of partners and local stakeholders, including Deputy Lord Mayor Kyle Savage who presented participants with their certificates.

An IFI spokesperson said: “The areas identified as part of this project all have high levels of deprivation in terms of educational attainment and skills development, high levels of crime and disorder coupled with high levels of anti-social behaviour and also have high levels of unemployment. The Evolve project, through the Edgarstown Residents Association, deliberately target young people in these areas, with the aim of facilitating opportunities to address this imbalance.

Edgarstown Residents Association co-ordinate a range of programmes to encourage community participation in order to break down barriers of social isolation and offer diversionary activities to help combat anti-social behaviour, particularly around bonfire season.

They work in partnership with various organisations including the PSNI, Housing Executive, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, and local councillors to ensure the relevant services are available to meet the specific needs of the Edgarstown and surrounding estates