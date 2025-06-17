The countdown begins as the final touches are made to a new Oriental drive-thru and restaurant in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Waka Asian Fusion is an oriental outlet which offers Thai, Chinese, Latin American and Bao Bun cuisines.

The new drive-thru is a new build on the Portadown Road in the Centrepoint Complex grounds. This is a substantial investment in Lurgan and is expected that several new jobs will be created when it opens.

Work is still ongoing but the final touches are currently being made and it is expected the drive-thru will open next month.

The company is offering a £1 salt and chilli chicken for every £10 spent in store.

The drive-thru and restaurant is expected to offer a diverse menu with tantalising dishes from sizzling stir-fries to aromatic curries with options from crispy spring rolls, succulent sweet and sour chicken, or fragrant beef chow mein.

Waka Asian Fusion already has outlets in Belfast, Bangor, Lisburn and Moira which have proven a huge success. The Lurgan drive-thru is expected to offer a similar menu.

They offer an online ordering system as well as delivery and pick up. Plus there will be an onsite restaurant if you wish to relax and enjoy your meal.

Whether it be duck in Korean Chilli Sauce, Japanese Yakitori (skewered meat of your choice with Teriyaki sauce or the Bao buns (a type of fluffy, steamed Chinese bun) filled with beef or chicken, the menu is bursting with flavoursome meals.

With hopes high the Centrepoint nearby will be developed, things are looking up for the Portadown Road in Lurgan.