Excitement is building around the Causeway Coast – with just 100 days to go until the 153rd Open golf championship returns to the world class Royal Portrush Golf Club in July.

Information boards are beginning to appear around the Borough – like this one at Portrush’s West Strand.

Looking forward to the major event, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ciarán McQuillan, said: "We are very proud to support The 153rd Open and anticipation is building throughout our Council area as the Championship draws closer.

“The positive impact of this global event on Causeway Coast and Glens cannot be underestimated as it reinforces our position on the world stage, while having a significant and positive impact for both residents and visitors to our area now and into the future.

“Our community can be very proud of the wonderful area we live in, and we look forward to welcoming visitors and headline golfers to our beautiful Causeway Coast and Glens."