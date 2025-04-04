Excitement builds with just 100 days to go until 153rd Open golf championship in Portrush
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Information boards are beginning to appear around the Borough – like this one at Portrush’s West Strand.
Looking forward to the major event, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ciarán McQuillan, said: "We are very proud to support The 153rd Open and anticipation is building throughout our Council area as the Championship draws closer.
“The positive impact of this global event on Causeway Coast and Glens cannot be underestimated as it reinforces our position on the world stage, while having a significant and positive impact for both residents and visitors to our area now and into the future.
“Our community can be very proud of the wonderful area we live in, and we look forward to welcoming visitors and headline golfers to our beautiful Causeway Coast and Glens."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.