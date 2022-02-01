Excitement grows in Galgorm as local children set to benefit from new play area

Work has recently commenced on a much-anticipated replacement play park for the Galgorm area.

The new play area will draw on the characteristics of the surrounding area such as the River Maine and Galgorm Castle Golf Course and will include a number of inclusive pieces of play equipment to meet the needs of children with a range of abilities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contractors will be on-site for 16 weeks to deliver this project and Council hope to be in a position to open the new facility in early May.

L-R Cllr Timothy Gaston, Niall McAlindon (Haffey’s Sports Grounds), Cllr Tom Gordon Mayor, Mayor William McCaughey, Andrew McMullan (Capital Works Manager MEABC), Ald Stewart McDonald and Claire Duddy (Development Manager, MEABC).

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted that Council is now delivering on year 2 of its Play Investment Framework as part of its MEA Out to Play Strategy.

“Through the strategy, Council has set out a clear commitment to providing quality, inclusive play facilities for the children of this Borough.

“This will be a hugely positive addition to the local area which is continuing to see its population grow and grow each year.

“Lockdowns have shown the importance of access to quality outdoor spaces on the physical and mental wellbeing of our young people.

“This new play facility will have a significant impact on the quality of life of younger residents in Galgorm and surrounding area.