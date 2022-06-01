‘Excitement levels building’ as Larne prepares to mark Queen’s platinum jubilee

Running from Thursday to Sunday (June 2-5), planned free activities will include an official proclamation on Thursday by a town crier of the platinum jubilee events at Broadway and that evening a beacon will be lit to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK.

Entertainment will lead up to the beacon lighting, expected to be at 9.45pm. Events at Larne Town Park will run from 7pm to 10pm and include a magic show and Bubblemania, a juggler and a Poem fit for a Queen.

On Saturday, a platinum jubilee party will be held from 5pm to 10pm at Larne Market Yard featuring musical talent ahead of the televising on large screens of the Buckingham Palace concert celebrating the historic occasion.

Queen Elizabeth II.

In addition to the official events, Mid and East Antrim Council has a grant scheme which is offering community groups the opportunity to stage their own events during the holiday period, encouraging celebrations on June 3 so as not to clash with official events.

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “The excitement levels are really building ahead of what promises to be a brilliant long weekend of festivities and events for all our residents to enjoy.”

There will the official opening and naming of the Jubilee Bridge in Glynn on Thursday at 10am and a family fun day on Friday in the village hall/primary school 2-5pm.