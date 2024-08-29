Exciting and innovative Maghera group launches its first series of events for autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Maghera History, Education & Tourism Trust (MHETT), an exciting and innovative new group working for the people of Maghera and surrounding areas is proud to launch its first series of events this autumn.

The group is warmly inviting all to their September events: Wednesday (Sept 4) – Maghera’s Streets & Their History, talk by Joeseph McCoy, local historian; Wednesday September 11 - Local Placenames: Origins, Meaning and Relevance, talk by Dr Séamas Ó Donnghaile.

Thursday, September 19 – Presbyterians & The Irish Language, talk by Dr Ian Malcolm, researcher, journalist & Unionist commentator; Thursday September 26 – Minding Our Friends’ Mental Wealth, talk by Séan Mac Giolla Fhiondáin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurach Centre, Maghera. Credit: Google

All talks will take place at The Lurach Centre, Maghera at 7pm. Entry ‘pay what you can afford’.

You can keep up to date with the group by following along on Facebook for news on more events coming soon at Maghera History & Education Trust.