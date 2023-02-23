An exhibition showcasing the contemporary artwork of artist Seanna O’Boyle-Irvine and featuring real prehistoric objects is on display in Carrickfergus Museum.

The free display entitled ‘Art and Artefacts’ is an exploration of the prehistoric past which outlines the reality of life in the stone and bronze ages - combined with modern art to create a visually striking contrast.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council said: “Seanna O’Boyle-Irvine - a self-taught artist from Belfast loves working with all things earthy and the natural environment. Seanna takes inspiration from the art seen on Megalithic monuments - such as passage tombs - which are dotted across the Irish landscape as well as rock art found on rocky outcrops throughout Ireland.

"It was her love of wood that started her artistic path, creating rustic seating from local and sustainably sourced hardwood timber. From there she has been inspired by her interest in archaeology - specifically prehistory to create her art.

Shirin Murphy, MEA Collections Access Officer with artist Seanna O’Boyle-Irvine.

"Her sculptures are usually made from bog pine, which she takes from the bogs herself. Queen’s University has dated this wood as 5,000 years old (farming had only arrived in Ireland when the wood was living timber).”

Seanna will be talking about her work and her fascination with prehistoric art at a free event on March 4 in Carrickfergus Museum.

As well as the family friendly activities on offer, the public can learn about these markings.

Seanna’s work is displayed alongside prehistoric artefacts from the Carrickfergus and Larne Museum collections and items on loan from Northern Archaeological Consultancy, who will also be delivering the event on March 4.