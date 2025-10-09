“Expect face paint, heels, leather, fire, fake blood, bagpipes, school uniforms and a whole lot of fun,” says Rory Judge who is rocking it with tribute band, EZ/DC.

The Portadown native is gearing up for a massive Halloween gig in Belfast celebrating ‘two of the greatest live albums ever’: KISS’s ‘Alive’, which they’ll play in full for its 50th anniversary, and AC/DC’s ‘If You Want Blood’.

Portadown native Rory Judge is rocking it with AC/DC KISS tribute band EZ/DC with a gig next month at Mandela Hall in Belfast. Photo courtesy of Paul Wharton.

It’s a lifelong passion of Rory who started gigging at The Oak’s famous Thursday night sessions.

“I don’t come from a family of musicians, but music was always in the house. My dad had a big impact on my taste – I remember being introduced to AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Dio, and Thin Lizzy at a young age,” he revealed.

"My brothers picked up my dad’s other passion, football, but I’ve got two left feet! My mum influenced my creative side — she’s always been about doing things a little differently and putting her own spin on things."

Portadown native Rory Judge who fronts heavy metal glam rock tribute bands. Photo courtesy of Gig Noise.

He studied music at Belfast Met. “It was there that I really honed my skills and fell in love with performing.”

He started out taking saxophone lessons in school, before moving to bass guitar, and eventually found his voice as a singer.

“Aside from my dad’s record collection, I remember watching Gene Simmons Rock School as a teenager and being blown away by his larger-than-life persona. Little did I know I’d end up imitating his every move a few years later!”

Rory is inspired by bands such as AC/DC and KISS. “They had a huge influence. They don’t just play music — they create a show, an energy, a whole world you step into. That’s the kind of impact I’ve always wanted to bring to a stage.”

"I was a fan of the KISS tribute band Hotter Than Hell before befriending Marty (who plays Paul Stanley) and eventually joining the band in 2012," Rory revealed.

"Since then, I’ve been lucky to play up and down the UK many times. And further afield in places like Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Switzerland. More recently, my focus has been on EZ/DC, where I’m on vocal duties covering both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras of the band,” he said.

But it’s more than just music for Rory. “For me, rock isn’t just sound, it’s energy. With EZ/DC we pride ourselves on bringing the most authentic, old-school, high-voltage performance every night.”

The band’s next big show is on Saturday October 25 in Mandela Hall, Belfast. “It’s going to be something special. I’ll be performing with both Hotter Than Hell and EZ/DC.

"Expect face paint, heels, leather, fire, fake blood, bagpipes, school uniforms and a whole lot of fun!” To book tickets, click here.

And what’s the future like for Rory Judge? “I’m in the studio as we speak with an original band. The hard-hitting female-fronted, Saffron Gorman and the Black Eagle Band, recording our second album.

"We’re gearing up for the WinterStorm Festival in Scotland this November, where we’ll share the stage with The Sweet, Ugly Kid Joe, and Steve Harris of Iron Maiden.”

On a local level, you can catch EZ/DC live at Brownlow castle as part of the Master McGrath Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2026.