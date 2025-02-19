Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extension plans for Finvoy Parish Church have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The council’s planning portal recently received an application for a new single-storey extension comprising of toilet and kitchen facilities at the church, which is located on the Finvoy Road, five miles south of Ballymoney town.

According to a supporting statement, the church lies on a rural site and is bordered on two sides with a trimmed hedge, while the rear of the site has some “native trees and natural hedging”.

“The front of the site has a stone wall with entrance pillars and iron gates,” the statement added.

The applicants note that an extension to the Finvoy Parish Church is needed provide refreshments and toilet facilities to its congregation (pic; Supporting Statement)

“It has a pitched slated roof, some areas of stonework and mixture of stone and timber windows, and the main body is finished externally in a rough dash.

“At present there are no toilet or kitchen facilities at this rural building. It is used on a regular basis and there is a definite need for these facilities.

“The planning application comprises of a small single storey extension to the north side of the existing church to provide these essential services.

“The extension will not be visible from the roadside and the main entrance to the church [and] will be finished externally to match the main church body – Dashed walls with timber windows, door and a slated roof.

“Internally the extension will be accessible from the rear and will provide one disabled and one additional toilet. The proposed extension will serve the current church congregation and provide them with the essentials we would expect in a public building.”