Scaffolding is currently round the dwellings in the Green End area of the estate after a roof-related problem in October 2022 led to residents having to be temporarily re-homed.

In the wake of the incident 15 months ago, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Following the partial collapse of a roof at flats in Green End, Rathcoole, 10 households have requested and been provided with temporary accommodation. We will continue to work closely with all residents to ensure their safety. Residents should not enter the flats until notified it is safe to do so.”

However, in an update this week the housing authority clarified its earlier statement and now says the “roof remains intact” and the issue stemmed from a small parapet wall giving way.

Meanwhile, a resident, who wished to remain anonymous, has contacted the Newtownabbey Times to voice concern about the situation. The woman said that since the incident in October 2022, repair works are still to be completed.

She continued: “Scaffolding is still up around the building and this is causing a number of issues. During the recent stormy weather, residents were worried that it could fall and cause damage to homes. Children are unable to play outside their homes because of the scaffolding."

She went on to claim: “Works were expected to be carried out last year, but it is not taking place until this summer. The current situation isn’t fair, especially for private owner occupiers who are still paying their mortgage and service charges, even though their homes are needing repairs.”

In response to the comments, a Northern Ireland Housing Executive spokesperson said: “For clarity, the roof on this building did not collapse and, in fact, remains intact. A small parapet wall placed on the roof gave way and no other structural damage was sustained at that time.

“Extensive repair work is planned for this building and the process of evaluating tenders for a planned works scheme is already underway. This scheme will be delivered, subject to the successful award of a contract in line with standard public procurement processes, later this year. Scaffolding is in place to ensure health and safety at the site.”

Elected representatives, who have been liaising with those impacted, have called for the work to be completed immediately.

DUP Councillor Matthew Brady said: “This has been a challenging issue of which we have arranged multiple meetings with directors from NIHE to try and move this along as soon as possible. However, they continue to state they are awaiting a contract to be awarded for the major works.”

UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “The length of time that the procurement process is taking to award a contractor is impacting the lives of the tenants and is unacceptable.